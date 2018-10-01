New Academic Year in Sofia University Begins

Society » EDUCATION | October 1, 2018, Monday // 14:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: New Academic Year in Sofia University Begins

The new academic year at the oldest university in Bulgaria, Sofia University, was officially opened on 1stof October. This academic year is special for the University of Sofia because it marks 130 years since its establishment.

In his address at the opening ceremony, Prof. Anastas Gerdzhikov, Rector of the University said the first Bulgarian University is making even greater efforts to preserve and build upon the achievements. We continue to attract the best teachers and researchers and to prepare young people for the challenges of the changing labour market and the new industrial revolution, he said.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Bulgaria’s Vice President, Iliana Yotova, and Deputy Prime Minister, Tomislav Donchev.

Source: BNT

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria