New Academic Year in Sofia University Begins

The new academic year at the oldest university in Bulgaria, Sofia University, was officially opened on 1stof October. This academic year is special for the University of Sofia because it marks 130 years since its establishment.

In his address at the opening ceremony, Prof. Anastas Gerdzhikov, Rector of the University said the first Bulgarian University is making even greater efforts to preserve and build upon the achievements. We continue to attract the best teachers and researchers and to prepare young people for the challenges of the changing labour market and the new industrial revolution, he said.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Bulgaria’s Vice President, Iliana Yotova, and Deputy Prime Minister, Tomislav Donchev.

Source: BNT