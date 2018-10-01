The Weather in October: Temperatures Ranging from -1 to 28 Degrees

The highest temperatures in October will be between 23 and 28 degrees, and the lowest - between minus 1 and 4 degrees, Maryana Popova, a meteorologist at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told BTA.

According to her in October, the average monthly temperature in Bulgaria is expected to be around the norm, which is in the plains between 11 and 15 degrees, in the high fields - between 8 and 11 degrees, and in the mountain regions - from 4 to 8 degrees.

The monthly rainfall will be around the norm, which for most of the country is between 40 and 60 liters per square meter, in the southeastern regions - between 60 and 90 liters per square meter, and in the mountains - from 80 to 100 liters of square meter.

On the first day of October the clouds will be significant. The precipitations in the eastern half of the country will continue, and in the far eastern regions will be significant. In Western Bulgaria will be almost without precipitation.