Bulgaria’s Operational Compatibility with NATO Allies Discussed at a Forum

The modernisation of the army and Bulgaria’s operational compatibility with NATO allies was the focus of an international conference organised by the Bulgarian Atlantic Community on 28th of September. During the forum, the Alliance's security assurance on the eastern flank was discussed.

Conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, and hybrid threats against Black Sea countries and Europe, are among the challenges for the EU and NATO, it became clear during the forum. More and more countries from the Old Continent are victims of cyber attacks. As an example, former President Rosen Plevneliev pointed out the hacker's attack on Bulgaria during the 2015 elections.

In order to be able to adequately respond to the new threats, Bulgaria is necessary to speed up the modernisation of the army and to increase the defence funds, said Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Emil Hristov.

Source: BNT