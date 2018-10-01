Bulgaria’s Operational Compatibility with NATO Allies Discussed at a Forum

Politics » DEFENSE | October 1, 2018, Monday // 10:32| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Operational Compatibility with NATO Allies Discussed at a Forum

The modernisation of the army and Bulgaria’s operational compatibility with NATO allies was the focus of an international conference organised by the Bulgarian Atlantic Community on 28th of September. During the forum, the Alliance's security assurance on the eastern flank was discussed.

Conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, and hybrid threats against Black Sea countries and Europe, are among the challenges for the EU and NATO, it became clear during the forum. More and more countries from the Old Continent are victims of cyber attacks. As an example, former President Rosen Plevneliev pointed out the hacker's attack on Bulgaria during the 2015 elections.

In order to be able to adequately respond to the new threats, Bulgaria is necessary to speed up the modernisation of the army and to increase the defence funds, said Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Emil Hristov.

Source: BNT

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria