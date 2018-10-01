Emergency Sirens will be Tested throughout Bulgaria

In several cities in the country today, at 13:00 will be tested the emergency sirens, informs the Ministry of Interior.



The tests will be in Burgas, Varna, Kardzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Smolyan, Sofia, Vratsa as well as in the settlements in the 30-kilometer zone around the Kozloduy NPP.



National alerts for alarm and end of alarm will be broadcast. The alerts will be accompanied by voice information.



The training is conducted in order to check the technical condition of the National Early Warning and Disclosure System and to educate the population.



It is planned to include local notification systems in the Emergency Response Zone and in a number of enterprises in the country.