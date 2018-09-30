The Zorbas Storm Heads to Bulgaria

On Sunday, a yellow code for dangerous weather was announced in the southeastern part of Bulgaria, which is on the periphery of the storm "Zorbas".

The powerful cyclone "Xenophon" hit South Greece with hurricane winds and torrential rains.

Most islands in the Aegean Sea are cut off from the world not only by sea but also by air. It is expected that 3/4 of the territory of our southern neighbor will be affected by the cyclone, NOVA informs.

Yellow code for strong wind and heavy rainfall has been declared for 11 districts in the country. This is the reference of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

"This is a Mediterranean cyclone, and it has passed through Bulgaria before.

Through the Aegean Sea the storm will go to the straits. The worst day of rainfall in Bulgaria will be tomorrow, "explained Anastasia Stoycheva of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Synopsis from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology announced a yellow code in the districts of Pazardjik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora and Sliven, where rainfall of up to 25 liters per square meter is expected. Twice as much rain and storm winds are expected in the districts of Burgas, Yambol, Haskovo, Kardzhali and Smolyan.

In southeastern Bulgaria rainfall has already begun, it is expected to pour about 50 l / sq. m.

After the cold, however, a good weather is expected.

Maximum temperatures in October will reach 28 degrees, and the lowest temperatures will be between minus 1 and 4 degrees.