Bulgarians Made 736.7 Thousand Trips Abroad in August 2018, or 8.3% Increase YoY

Sofia. Bulgarians made 736.7 thousand trips abroad in August 2018, or an 8.3% increase YoY, according to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Most Bulgarians travelled for leisure and recreation – 43.4%. The largest number of trips Bulgarians made in August was to: Greece - 195.5 thousand, Turkey – 142.1 thousand, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia – 53.6 thousand, Germany – 47.1 thousand, Romania – 45.9 thousand, Serbia – 45.8 thousand, Italy – 28.6 thousand, Austria – 21.3 thousand, the United Kingdom – 21.0 thousand, France – 18.7 thousand.

In August 2018, 2,240.2 thousand foreigners visited Bulgaria, or 5.4% more than in August 2017. European Union citizens represent the largest relative share – 62.3%, or 5.3% up year-over-year. The number of visitors from Germany was the highest – 287.4 thousand, followed by visitors from Romania – 285.1 thousand, Turkey – 277.1 thousand, Greece – 165.8 thousand, Poland – 114.9 thousand, Russian Federation – 112.6 thousand, Ukraine – 98.8 thousand, the United Kingdom – 82.7 thousand, France – 72.8 thousand, Serbia – 72.8 thousand.

Focus News Agency