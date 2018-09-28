Restrictions of Export of Medicines that are in Short Supply on the Bulgarian Мarket

Sofia. The Parliament has passed today the Medicinal Products in Human Medicine Amendment Bill, restricting the export of medicines that are in short supply in Bulgaria, Focus News Agency reports.

The Bill introduces measures for monitoring the medicinal products included in the Positive Drug List and for limiting their export in case of their absence or shortage in the country. The ban will cover a one-month period. An obligation is imposed on holders of authorised products to maintain a reserve of up to 10%. An expert council with the Bulgarian Drug Association will be drawing up lists of the products prohibited for export. Companies that breach the export ban will be fined BGN 50 to 100 thousand, and if they commit the same violation again - by a fine of BGN 100 thousand to 150 thousand.