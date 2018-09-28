Restrictions of Export of Medicines that are in Short Supply on the Bulgarian Мarket

Society » HEALTH | September 28, 2018, Friday // 17:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Restrictions of Export of Medicines that are in Short Supply on the Bulgarian Мarket

Sofia. The Parliament has passed today the Medicinal Products in Human Medicine Amendment Bill, restricting the export of medicines that are in short supply in Bulgaria, Focus News Agency reports.
The Bill introduces measures for monitoring the medicinal products included in the Positive Drug List and for limiting their export in case of their absence or shortage in the country. The ban will cover a one-month period. An obligation is imposed on holders of authorised products to maintain a reserve of up to 10%. An expert council with the Bulgarian Drug Association will be drawing up lists of the products prohibited for export. Companies that breach the export ban will be fined BGN 50 to 100 thousand, and if they commit the same violation again - by a fine of BGN 100 thousand to 150 thousand.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria