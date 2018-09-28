Telenor Bulgaria Backs Second Global Datathon 2018

Telenor Bulgaria said it's backing the second edition of the international Global Datathon 2018 hackathon that will be held between 28 and 30 September. Global Datathon 2018 is a 48-hour competition organised by the volunteer organisation Data Science Society. Its participants will be able to work with mentors and experts from around the world. This year, the event is supported by mentors from ten countries, as well as experts from large companies, including Telenor, which prepared cases with real data. During the event, participants work on solving real-world problems from different areas of data sciences.

The competitors will share their ideas for products and will work in teams on the different cases in a special platform created by the organisers.

As a partner of the event, Telenor will give a predictive analytics case where the task will be to make a prediction of the future amount of communication fails through time-series analysis. The teams will also be able to choose cases in the areas of IoT, ecology, air pollution and others.

The autumn hackaton will be held online and at a few physical locations around the world, including Sofia University’s Faculty of Economics and Business Administration and locations in Austria, India and Croatia.

The finalists’ presentations can be watched live online after a registration on Data Science Society’s website.