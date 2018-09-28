Do you Prefer Summer or Winter Time? The Bulgarian State Launches an Online Poll
Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova launched a national inquiry on whether Bulgarian prefer summer or winter time.
The results will be taken into consideration when shaping the position which of the two options the country will choose. This is necessary after the European Commission has decided to cancel the change of time in 2019.
Bulgarians can state whether they prefer summer or winter time on the government portal - www.euaffairs.government.bg.
According to the Commission's proposal in 2019, we will stop moving the clock, and each country will decide to stay in summer or winter time.
The Energy Ministry's consultation will continue until October 11, after which the answers will be summarized in a national position. It must be submitted to the EU by the end of March 2019.
