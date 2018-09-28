Swedish Stillfront Group Buys Bulgarian Game Developer "Imperia Online"

Swedish software developer Stillfront Group announced on Friday that it has acquired 100% of its Bulgarian rival Imperia Online AD for 10 million euros. This is clear from the company's official announcement posted on its website.

It states that the deal should be completed next month, with half of the amount being paid, and the rest will be in the form of nearly 270 000 new shares of Stillfront. However, the Swedish company adds that the value of the acquisition could reach 27.5 million euros. The additional portion of this amount will be paid to achieve certain Imperia Online financial results by 2021.

The Bulgarian company founded in 2009 is one of the largest gaming companies in Southeastern Europe, with 25 products and 45 million users worldwide. The most popular game is the Imperia Online. The company is based in Sofia, there are about 50 employees. From the beginning of the year to the end of August, its net revenues amounted to 4.1 million euros.

"Joining the Stillfront Group allows us to continue to develop new products, and we see this deal as the strategic next step for Imperia Online and we look forward to sharing experience and working in partnership with Stillfront Group's studio," said Chief Executive Officer at the Bulgarian company Dobroslav Dimitrov.

The Swedish company, which has a market capitalization of $ 4.224 billion, is one of the leading companies in Europe, working with several subsidiaries - Germany, UK, Malta, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Romania. Among its main markets are Germany, the United States, France and the United Kingdom.

Source: Money.bg