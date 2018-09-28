Ocado Technology Opens an Office in Sofia

The British company Ocado Technology opens its software center in Sofia. The company develops software and systems in five of the most innovative technological areas: AI, Robotics, Internet of Things, Big Data, Cloud.

This is the fourth office of a company outside the UK - it owns two in Poland and one in Spain. Ocado's software provides the complete platforms for online marketing at the leading Ocado and Morrisons supermarkets. Ocado Technology is also the maker of Ocado Smart Platform (OSP), a unique complete ecommerce solution designed to help supermarkets to accept and execute online orders effectively.

Ocado Technology's new software center covers 1,800 square meters in a modern building, close to Mall Paradise, with excellent locations close to metro, ring road, buses and trams.

It has over 60 software engineers working on robotics, machine training, AI & simulations, data science - a method for data mining and analysis, warehouse control, online order execution, and more. The number of specialists is expected to triple over the coming years. The office was opened by Emma Hopkins, British Ambassador to Bulgaria. The company has signed a 5-year lease agreement for two floors of the new Henrik Ibsen Building. 13.

Ocado Technology initially opened a development center in 2016 along with Questers, and later decided to open an office.