NSI: The Bulgarian Business Climate in Construction and Services is Deteriorating

In September, the overall business climate indicator declined by 1.5 points compared to August. This is due to the unfavorable economic conjuncture in the construction and service sector, according to the regular Business Surveys of the National Statistical Institute. The main factors hampering business continue to be linked to the precarious economic environment and labor shortages.

With regard to sales prices, managers' predominant expectations are that they will remain unchanged over the next three months.

Industry.

The composite indicator "business climate in industry" remained at its level from the previous month. Industrial developers appreciate the current production activity as being favorable. In their view, however, the availability of procurement with orders has been reduced, which is accompanied by lower expectations for business activity over the next three months.

Construction.

In September, the business climate in the sector fell by 5.8 points, due to a shift in the estimates and expectations of the developers of business conditions from "better" to preserving "the same." At the same time, their views on construction activity over the past three months, as well as their expectations for the next three months, are less favorable.

Retail.

Indicator remains roughly at its level since August. Retailers' sales volume ratings over the past three months are favorable, with some improvement being seen in their forecasts over the next three months.

Services.

In September, business climate in the sector declined by 1.7 points, mainly due to shifting managers' assessments of the current business situation of enterprises from "better" to preserving "same." Their views on the current demand for services are more reserved and the expectations for the next three months are getting worse.

Source: Money.bg