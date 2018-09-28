Over 700 People are Riding in Sofia's Night-time Transport over the Weekend

Since the launch of night city transport in Sofia, from April 7 until September 26, 73,389 travel tickets have been sold. The most used from the four lines are Line 2 - Obelya-Studentski grad and Line 1 - from Lyulin to Mladost. This is understood by the answers of the Urban Mobility Center, quoted by Dnevnik on Friday.

The busiest nights are between Fridays and Saturdays, and Saturday to Sunday, when on average more than 700 citizens use the buses. At weekends their number is just over 300.

The ticket for night public transport costs 2 leva and is sold by a supervisor on the first door of the buses. One ticket allows unlimited travel in each line. The test service period ends at the end of the year, after which the municipal council must analyze the results and decide whether to continue and on sustaining the lines.

In the first month of the service, 19,678 tickets were sold, and before May 14,208. In June, July and August, an average of about 12,500, and from September to September 26 the sold night cards were 10,424.

The line from Obelya to Studentski grad is used by between 4000 and 5000 passengers, and since the beginning of September the number is 3664. Almost as much have gone from Lyulin to Mladost. The other two lines are considerably less busy, with 1500-1600 people lugging from Station East to Ovcha Kupel, or an average of 50-60 passengers per night. Monthly, on the Gotse Delchev line to Druzhba, about 2,000 people travel on Line 3.