Two Arrested and Charged after Attacking a Journalist During Investigation in Veliko Tarnovo

Charges were pressed against the two people, who were arrested after attacking a Bulgarian television journalist, the spokesperson of the chief prosecutor, Rumayna Arnaudova, told BNT on 27th of September.

The charges are for causing mild bodily harm through hooliganism in complicity. The arrested people are the owner of a warehouse in the city of Veliko Turnovo with expired goods and his employee.

The warehouse for more than two months has been the subject of a journalistic investigation, following a signal by former workers stating that expired goods were being stored there and were distributed in the retail chain. After a check by the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, nearly 15 tonnes of expired foods were found, which had to be destroyed more than a month ago. That did not happen, for which yesterday, the journalist Dimitar Varbanov came again with two camera operators was attacked by the warehouse owner and two of the workers.

Speaking in New York, where he is attending the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said that those guilty of the attack be punished most strictly. In his words, society and institutions should be irreconcilable to such acts.

In support to Dimitar Varbanov, journalists from all over the country arrived in Veliko Turnovo. They insisted that after every journalistic investigation, the institutions should take immediate actions and act quickly and adequately.