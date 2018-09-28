Football Goal in Pazardzhik Fell and Crushed a Boy, Doctors Fight for the Child's Life

A football goal fell over a 13-year-old child on a playground in Pazardzhik. The boy was admitted in the intensive ward of the District Hospital in Pazardzhik in an extremely severe condition. The incident occurred over the weekend, but no information has been provided so far by the relevant institutions.



The child was injured on a sports playground near the Maria Luisa Blvd. in the city. It is not known how the unfortunate fall of the heavy door has occurred. Whether it is caused by an unwise behavior of the children or there were mistakes in its placement of the sport facility.

It is this incident that is the reason for the mass inspections of sports terrains and playgrounds, ordered personally by the head of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior Yordan Rogachev.



For a few days, the injured boy is unconscious, on commanding breathing. The danger of his life is not over, the doctors continue to fight for his life.

The child has a severe cranial-brain trauma, multiple hemorrhages, another severe trauma to the chest and lung, the District Hospital reported. It has become clear from the consultations with specialists that surgical treatment is impossible at the moment.