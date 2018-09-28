The Bulgarian Company "Pravetz" is Looking for a Buyer for its Business

The Bulgarian manufacturer of notebooks and mobile phones "Pravetz" is looking for a new owner. The information appeared first on a web portal for the sale of companies and was confirmed by the manager of "Pravetz Bulgaria" Boyko Vuchev to Money.bg.

The brand was revived in 2014 by Boyko Vuchev. So far, the company has four products - smartphones and computers. Pravetz also develops three new - water and shockproof smartphones of the highest class and ultrabook in the highest segment. The company has also developed a "unique product without analogue in the world", with no prototype at the moment. Pravetz do not say what is it. The company has three physical stores in Sofia.

The reason for the sale, Vuchev says, is that "Pravetz" is "at the end of the start-up period" and it is time "to move to the next level in the business, namely in large volume trade and with large financial resources." "For me, as a developer and inventor, pure trade is no longer of interest, and it can be done by a large investor with experience in commerce, I have created the way here, a portfolio of products, contacts, popularity, a technique for creating a finished product from an idea to market realization, "said Vuchev.

According to the company, more than 1,000 products have been sold so far and the brand reaches over 500,000 people, including outside Bulgaria. Vuchev himself says that he will not stay in the company after the sale, because he wants development in other projects. The price announced on the internet platform for Pravetz is € 500,000, but Vuchev did not confirm the amount, indicating that he would comment on it with a potential buyer.