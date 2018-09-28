Bulgarian Deputy Minister of Tourism: 12 Wine-culinary Routes are Under Development

Gotse Delchev. 12 wine-culinary routes are under development, Deputy Minister of Tourism Irena Georgieva said during the Fifth Annual Congress of the Bulgarian Union of Balneology and Spa Tourism, Focus News Agencyreports. “The idea is to popularise Bulgarian cuisine as it is something that attracts tourists,” she said.

“The cultural and historical routes were finalised in 2015-2016. We did this in order to unite the sites in a route that we can promote through the website of the Ministry of Tourism, so that when tourists visit the website, they can see what cultural and historical sites there are,” she explained. “We are currently developing a regional tourism advertising project. I believe that regional tourism and the development of the regions is a very important basis for the promotion of Bulgaria as a destination. This result will be seen when the project is completed,” said she.