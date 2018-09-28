Varna will be Taken off the List of Cities with High Levels of Fine Particulate Matter this Year

Varna will be Taken off the List of Cities with High Levels of Fine Particulate Matter this Year

Sofia. We expect that Varna will be taken off the list of cities with high levels of fine particulate matter this year, Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov said during the presentation of the National Programme for Improvement of Ambient Air Quality 2018-2024, Focus News Agency reports.
“In our stations we monitor 10 indicators and in all but one Bulgaria has met the requirements of the European regulations. We have a problem with the fine particulate matter only, and we have been sanctioned for that. It must be a national responsibility – it is a team play and all ministries need to help. Next is the responsibility of the municipalities. And third and most difficult thing, we, all of us, need to change the way we think. No matter what the state or the municipalities do, if we do not change our attitudes, it will be difficult to achieve results,” Minister Dimov explained.
"For 2016, we had four cities that got off the list of cities with high levels of fine particulate matter – Dobrich, Sliven, Pirdop and Devnya. Last year they were joined by Galabovo and Stara Zagora. And according to preliminary data, Varna will join these cities, too” Minister Dimov said.

