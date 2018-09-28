Raina Kabaivanska Master Class Comes To New Bulgarian University
Raina Kabaivanska is coming to New Bulgarian University to teach a master class at Sofia Opera and Ballet through Sept. 29.
In her master class, Raina Kabaivanska will work on improving the vocal technique and acting interpretations of the participants in selected works.
Candidates are required to have a musical education or to attend a musical high school or academy at the age of 32 and have five arias of their choice for the competition auditioned.
The most successful participants in the master class will receive scholarships from the Raina Kabaivanska Fund at the New Bulgarian University for study in Italy.
For more information, please visit http://www.rainakabaivanska.net/bg/majstorski-klasove/nov-bylgarski-universitet
- » Huawei Awards Certificates to talented Bulgarian Students
- » BGN 20 Million will be Spent on Qualification of 4,000 Bulgarian Pedagogical Specialists in Next 3 Years
- » Teacher Shortage Affecting Schools in Bulgaria Set to Deepen
- » Over 60,000 Bulgarian First-graders go to School
- » Bulgaria Ranks Fifth in All-time Medal Tally of International Olympiad in Informatics
- » Bulgarian Municipal Schools will Receive Nearly BGN 2.5 Million for Student Scholarships