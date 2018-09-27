Sofia. Since the beginning of the year, prices in Bulgaria have increased by 3.5%compared to the previous year, economist Prof. Boyan Durankev told Focus Radio. In his words, the normal annual price increase in an EU member state is under 2%. “There has not been such a jump in prices in years. It is not related to energy only and is not affecting the price of bread only, in recent years we have seen a sharp rise in housing prices, essential consumer goods, out-of-pocket payments for healthcare and education – the so-called informal payments,” Prof. Durankev commented, stating that the new toll system and higher insurance contributions, the concession of Sofia airport are all factors and conditions that push prices up. The flat tax system and low incomes, which were supposed to attract foreign investors, have led to unprecedented social stratification, he said. “There is 1% super-rich Bulgarians and over 60% struggling to survive day-to-day, it is strange to claim that stability and lack of change is a good thing,” he said.

Focus News Agency