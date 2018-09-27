Chief Prosecutors of Bulgaria and Albania Signed Memorandum of Cooperation

Bulgaria’s Chief Prosecutor, Sotir Tsatsarov and Albania's Chief Prosecutor, Arta Marku, signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the two Prosecutor’s Offices on 26th of September in Sofia.

The Memorandum provides for cooperation in the area of international legal assistance and mutual exchange of information, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Arta Marku is on an official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of his Bulgarian counterpart.

The Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation is the next document signed as the basis for interaction between the Prosecutor's Offices of the Balkan countries. Until now, such memoranda have been in place between the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Prosecutor's Offices of Turkey, Greece, Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro and Slovenia.

Source: BNT