The Bulgarian Health Minister Presented Two Scenarios for Health Insurance Model Reform
Two scenarios for reform of the health insurance model were presented by Minister of Health, Kiril Ananiev, in a discussion on the future of health care, held in the National Palace of Culture obn 26th of September.
One provides for full demonopolisation of the National Health Insurance Fund. Under this model, the healthcare contribution remains 8% but will be distributed on a competitive basis between the th Health Fund and private insurers. Patients will also be able to voluntarily insure themselves in private funds, as is currently the case.
The second model provides for the introduction of compulsory health insurance. It will depend on the gender, age and region in which we live. Patients and the Health Fund will share the cost of treatment in a hospital when it is under the so-called "Borderline". If she is 700 BGN, the patient will pay 15% and the health insurance fund 85%. Everything above the border line will be paid by the Health Fund and the insurer.
Source: BNT
