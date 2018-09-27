Bulgaria Marks European Day of Languages

The European Day of Language for another year in a row encourages over 800 million Europeans to diversity and cultural understanding.

Information stands in 18 languages await visitors in the Earth and People Museum in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia. They offer information on various possibilities for studying foreign languages.

In 2010, the Council of Europe, with the support of the European Union, announced 26th of September as the European Day of Languages. The main objectives of this day's celebration are to promote the rich linguistic and cultural diversity in Europe, to promote the learning of foreign languages at all ages to enhance intercultural understanding.

Source: BNT