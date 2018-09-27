Thieves have Detonated an ATM in Stara Zagora, at Least BGN 50,000 have been Stolen

Thieves blew up an ATM in the Zheleznik district of Stara Zagora at 3 o'clock in the morning. The perpetrators were several people with masks. They acted very quickly because the noise of the explosion echoed across the neighborhood. They managed to take four boxes of money and the amount is estimated at between 50,000 and 60,000 leva, bTV reports.

Police arriving at the crime scene have discovered scattered banknotes.

A camera in the area of ​​the ATM made footage of one of the perpetrators. During the blast, other commercial sites have been damaged. Curiously, Second Police Station in Stara Zagora is very close to the ATM.