Two Elderly Men Drowned near Lozenets Beach

Two elderly men were found on the beach in Lozenets and in the Bay of the Mechata dupka.

According to the mayor of Saint Vlas, Ivan Nikolov, they are probably the two fishermen who have been missing for the last three days after their boat was turned by the strong wind and the stormy sea near Cape Emine.

The vessel, which sunk 34 meters deep, has not yet been removed from the sea, informs the Bulgarian National Radio.

Their search was terminated on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions. They are Petar Trayanov and Vasil Lechev from Sveti Vlas.