Mariya Gabriel Received Peru's Highest Honors for Visa Waiver

Bulgaria: Mariya Gabriel Received Peru's Highest Honors for Visa Waiver

The Bulgarian EU Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel, was awarded Peru's highest state honors. The reason is the abolition of short-stay visas for Peruvian citizens across the EU. This was done in 2016 after the vote on the report by Mariya Gabriel as the European Parliament's rapporteur on the subject, the European Commission's representative in Sofia said.

The order was handed over at an official ceremony at the Embassy of Peru in Brussels.

"It is my honor and privilege to receive this high honor, and I will not forget the time when I worked on the issue of visa liberalization for Peru and the enormous support in voting on the report."

The agreement on short-stay visas is an achievement in the deepening of the relations between the EU and Peru - the great Inca Empire, as well as an additional means of strengthening economic and cultural ties - it has the power to lend dynamism to tourism, to strengthen relations trade and investment. Therefore this medal for me is the epitome not only of diplomatic relations between the EU and Peru, but mostly open perspectives for the citizens, "said Mariya Gabriel after receiving the award.

