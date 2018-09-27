Digitalisation in Bulgarian Tourism will Accelerate its Sustainable Growth and Boost Investment

Sofia. Digitalisation in tourism will accelerate its sustainable growth and boost investment, says Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova in her address on the occasion of the World Tourism Day, the ministry press office said.

According to Minister Angelkova, Bulgaria has great potential to develop its tourism sector, which forms about 13% of the GDP and was identified as a national priority by the government. Some 335,000 people were employed in tourism and related industries in 2017, the minister noted.

“Over the last three years, there has been record growth in Bulgarian tourism. According to the National Statistical Institute, for the first seven months of 2018, nearly 5.3 million foreign tourists visited Bulgaria, or nearly 7% more than in the same period in 2017. Eurostat reported that in May 2018 Bulgaria ranked second in growth of overnight stays by foreigners across all EU countries compared to the same month of 2017,” Minister Angelkova said, further stating that the revenues from international tourism in Bulgaria for the first seven months of this year were over EUR 2 billion, or an 8.1% increase year-over-year.

Focus News Agency