Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, highs between 16°C and 21°C

Sofia. It will be mostly sunny today. The north-northeast wind will be light, increasing to moderate in Southeastern Bulgaria. The daily temperatures will rise, reaching highs between 16°C and 21°C, in Sofia - about 17°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Martin Slavchev told Focus News Agency
The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny, with temporary increase in cloud in the southern areas. There will be moderate at times strong north-northeast wind. Maximum temperatures of 17-19°C.
The mountains will be mostly sunny, with moderate northeast wind, becoming breifly strong in higher and open areas. It will warm up, maximum temperature at 1,200 m about 10°C, and at 2,000 m - about 4°C.

