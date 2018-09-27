Unknown Shooting at Tram no. 7 in Sofia, no Injuries

Shooting at two tram wagons in Sofia on Wednesday night. No one was injured. The identity of the shooter has not yet been established, NOVA reports.

The attack occurred around 21.20 hours in the area of ​​Han Kubrat stop. The probable weapon is an air pistol.

The targets were the tram line 7 between the triangle and Han Kubrat stops. There are no injuries, but several window frames are broken.

The photos were distributed through the Facebook group "Spotted in Sofia". The press center of the municipality confirmed to NOVA for the incident, and second district police officers are also working on the case.