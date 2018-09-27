The Bulgarian Anti-Corruption Commission is Looking for the Former Minister of Finance Simeon Djankov

The Anti-Corruption Commission is looking for former Finance Minister Simeon Djankov. According to Plamen Georgiev, chairman of the committee, the request towards Djankov to appear and to declare his income were unsuccessful.



The new anti-corruption body examines Simeon Djankov, former Energy Minister Traycho Traykov and businessman Ivo Prokopiev in connection with the accusations of their privatization of lower prices for shares of the energy distribution company EVN.

According to Plamen Georgiev, Traycho Traykov's assets was seized because of a gap of nearly BGN 2.4 million, according to the inspection.



Djankov, Traikov and Prokopiev were indicted in January 2017 for the sale of the residual state share of the energy distribution company EVN, which, according to the prosecutor's office, was made at discounted prices. However, the case did not go as three consecutive courts returned the prosecution's indictment for substantial procedural violations.

However, the new anti-corruption commission has begun to examine the property of all three. However, the Commission could not finish the investigation against Djankov because he did not appear to declare his income, said its chairman Plamen Georgiev. Among other things, the commission can not just understand what Djankov's wife's income is, but even if whe has one.



However, the investigation against Traicho Traikov has ended and his assets have been seized by the court for a discrepancy of nearly 2.4 million leva, Plamen Georgiev said. Traikov has until Friday to prove how he has acquired the amount.

Meanwhile, Georgiev announced that Prime Minister Boyko Borisov was not in a conflict of interest. A signal against him was filed by the left opposition party, as during his matches with Vitosha "Bistritsa" the prime minister wore a t-shirt with the logo for sports betting.



According to Plamen Georgiev, however, playing soccer was not a job. Georgiev once more confirmed that the MP from DPS Delyan Peevski has clear history, at least according to documents. It became clear that the inspections against him did not involve the disclosure of bank information, as the commission had no such powers without any charge.