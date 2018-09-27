Trump Says 'All Options' on the Table with Venezuela

AFP - US President Donald Trump hinted Wednesday at a military response to Venezuela, vowing to take action against the leftist-ruled country whose economy has gone into a tailspin. Trump's threat -- immediately denounced by Venezuela as an incitement to a "military uprising" -- comes as the United States already piles pressure on President Nicolas Maduro's inner circle amid an economic crisis that has led two million Venezuelans to emigrate.

"What's happening in Venezuela is a disgrace," Trump told reporters in New York where he is attending the annual high-level session of the UN General Assembly.

"I just want to see Venezuela straightened out. I want the people to be safe. We're going to take care of Venezuela.

"All options are on the table, every one -- strong ones and the less than strong ones -- and you know what I mean by strong," he added.

In his address to the General Assembly, Maduro once again accused the United States of having a hand in the August 4 attack using exploding drones during a military parade in Caracas.

The Venezuelan leader declared that "despite the differences," he "would be willing to reach out my hand" to Trump and meet with him - stressing that he was "a worker, a driver, a man of the people" and "not a magnate."

Trump earlier said he also was willing to meet Maduro.

Six countries -- Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru -- called on the International Criminal Court to try Maduro for "crimes against humanity."

Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie -- one of the six foreign ministers to sign a letter to the ICC -- said Maduro's regime was responsible for "arbitrary detentions, assassinations, extrajudicial executions, torture, sexual abuse, rapes, flagrant attacks against due process" -- including against minors.

Trump's comments follow a report earlier this month in The New York Times that officials from the US administration met three times with Venezuelan military officers to discuss plans to oust Maduro.

Earlier in the week, Trump spoke disparagingly about the security situation in Venezuela, saying that he believed Maduro could be toppled "very quickly" by the military.