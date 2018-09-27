Smuggled Cigarettes Worth Nearly BGN 200,000 Caught by Smolyan Police

Crime | September 27, 2018, Thursday // 09:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Smuggled Cigarettes Worth Nearly BGN 200,000 Caught by Smolyan Police

Smolyan. Smuggled cigarettes worth nearly BGN 200,000 have been caught by the Smolyan Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior (SRDMI), Plovdiv Appellate Prosecutor Ivan Daskalov said at a press briefing, given also by Todor Deyanov, Smolyan Regional Prosecutor, and Senior Commissioner Nikolay Dimov, Director of the SRDMI, Focus Radio Smolyan reported.
On September 25, around 10:50 p.m. in the village of Grohoto, three suspicions vehicles were pulled over by the law enforcers. They found a total of 27,500 packs of Muratti cigarettes in two of them. According to initial information, the cigarettes were loaded in the area of Drama, Greece and imported into Bulgaria through a “green border” near Buynovo village. There people were detained over involvement in the case. 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria