Smuggled Cigarettes Worth Nearly BGN 200,000 Caught by Smolyan Police
Smolyan. Smuggled cigarettes worth nearly BGN 200,000 have been caught by the Smolyan Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior (SRDMI), Plovdiv Appellate Prosecutor Ivan Daskalov said at a press briefing, given also by Todor Deyanov, Smolyan Regional Prosecutor, and Senior Commissioner Nikolay Dimov, Director of the SRDMI, Focus Radio Smolyan reported.
On September 25, around 10:50 p.m. in the village of Grohoto, three suspicions vehicles were pulled over by the law enforcers. They found a total of 27,500 packs of Muratti cigarettes in two of them. According to initial information, the cigarettes were loaded in the area of Drama, Greece and imported into Bulgaria through a “green border” near Buynovo village. There people were detained over involvement in the case.
