The Court has Seized the Assets of the Former Economy Minister of Bulgaria Traicho Traikov

The Sofia City Court (SCC) imposed security on movable and immovable assets of the former Bulgarian Minister of Economy and Energy in the first cabinet of Boyko Borisov - Traicho Traikov. This was done at the request of the Commission to counteract corruption and to withdraw the unlawfully acquired property. The court announced yesterday to "24 hours" newspaper, and today the information was confirmed by the Chairman of CPONPI Plamen Georgiev to Nova TV.

From 2009 to 2012, Traicho Traikov was Minister of Economy and Energy in the first cabinet of Boyko Borisov but resigned. In 2015 he headed the lists for municipal councilors of the Reformation Bloc in Sofia and became a municipal councilor. In the presidential election in 2016, he was a presidential candidate.

According to Plamen Georgiev, the check reveals a discrepancy of BGN 2.4 million between the property owned by Traikov and his revenues. "This is inexplicable for us," he commented, without specifying the former Minister's earnings that were not recognized as legitimate by the commission in order to obtain this discrepancy.

The proceedings against Traikov have begun in connection with the accusations against him in relation to the EVN case, on which the accused are the former Deputy Prime Minister Simeon Dyankov, the co-founder of Capital and Dnevnik Ivo Prokopiev and others.

From Georgiev's explanations, it became clear that collateral was imposed on property, which can only be acquired by bank transfer. There is a foreclosure on 1/2 of an apartment, a studio, a yard, a parking space and a seizure of shares and deposits of the current municipal councilor. Georgiev explained that a security of shares in public companies was imposed in the amount of BGN 1.4 million. According to the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission, a distraint was imposed over the shares held by Traykov, but in the Commercial Register there were no commercial companies in which the former Minister is participating.

In the last property statement submitted by Traikov (as a minister in 2012), he declared that he owns shares in 16 public companies, four real estate and a bank deposit.

"We are now inviting the person to submit a statement proving his income, the deadline for this is Friday," Georgiev said to Nova TV.