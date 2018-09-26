The Bulgarians Rate the Road Infrastructure in the Country as Bad

82% of Bulgarians assess the current road safety model, where accountability is shared between institutions, according to a Gallup International survey, conducted among 932 people between 12 and 14 September. Only 10% rate it positively, and 8% can not decide.

People also perceive badly the overall legislative framework and have more demands on forms of roadside control. Opinions are more strong among those who drive. 74% rated low the road safety laws. One fifth of them appreciate them positively and the rest have no opinion.



73% rated controls as unsatisfactory and only 24% gave a positive assessment.

Even higher is the discontent with the quality of roads in Bulgaria - 87%. Only 9 per cent of respondents gave a positive answer.



A recent study by Gallup International showed that Bulgarians have rated "average 3.15" out of 6 on the road infrastructure in Bulgaria.