The Bulgarians Rate the Road Infrastructure in the Country as Bad
82% of Bulgarians assess the current road safety model, where accountability is shared between institutions, according to a Gallup International survey, conducted among 932 people between 12 and 14 September. Only 10% rate it positively, and 8% can not decide.
People also perceive badly the overall legislative framework and have more demands on forms of roadside control. Opinions are more strong among those who drive. 74% rated low the road safety laws. One fifth of them appreciate them positively and the rest have no opinion.
73% rated controls as unsatisfactory and only 24% gave a positive assessment.
Even higher is the discontent with the quality of roads in Bulgaria - 87%. Only 9 per cent of respondents gave a positive answer.
A recent study by Gallup International showed that Bulgarians have rated "average 3.15" out of 6 on the road infrastructure in Bulgaria.
- » The Court has Seized the Assets of the Former Economy Minister of Bulgaria Traicho Traikov
- » Technical Glitch Causing Difficulties to Processing of Persons and Vehicles Entering and Exiting Bulgaria
- » Half a Million Bulgarians Engaged in Undeclared Work
- » Bulgarian Institutions Continue to Use Unprotected Websites
- » Bulgarian Food Safety Agency: Over 30 Tonnes of Food Confiscated in August
- » Sociologist Forecasts Dynamic Political Season in Bulgaria