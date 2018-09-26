The Bulgarian Government Proposes the Appointment of 10 New Ambassadors
The government proposes to the President to issue a decree appointing 10 new ambassadors. The decision was taken at a secret session of the Council of Ministers last Wednesday.
The Cabinet proposed that Boyan Belev is appointed in Lebanon, Ivan Kotov - in Afghanistan, Eleonora Dimitrova - in India, Svetlana Stoev - in Denmark. Marinela Petkova will be appointed in Vietnam, Rumen Petrov - in Algeria, Genka Georgieva - in Croatia, Kostadin Kodjabashev - in Ukraine and Dimitar Abadjiev - in Saudi Arabia.
Our Ambassador to Macedonia Ivan Petkov will be replaced by Angel Angelov, who is Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) - "Southeastern Europe".
In order to approve the candidatures, President Rumen Radev should issue a decree appointing them.
The presidency confirmed for the Bulgarian National Television that they have submitted proposals from the Council of Ministers, which have been previously agreed and the decrees of the head of state are to be issued for their appointment.
