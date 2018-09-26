Bulgarian is Among the Finalists of Facebook Community Leadership Program (FCLP)

September 25, 2018, Sofia - Ivan Dimov is one of the 115 finalists in the Facebook Community Leadership Program (FCLP). The program kicks off this week and aims to develop the leadership skills of group and page administrators and in the social network. Ivan Dimov is the founder of the non-governmental organization Single Step, and the project, with which the Bulgarian has impressed Facebook, is the official page of the organization of the social platform.

FCLP is a global initiative by which the technology giant invests up to $ 10 million in scholarships and grants to people creating and managing online communities. As one of the 115 finalists from all over the world, Ivan Dimov will have the unique opportunity to join the program to learn more about how to unleash the potential of his page, take advantage of the new Facebook tools and get extra support from the company, as well as access to finance.

The goal of FCLP is to help page and group leaders in the social network to unite the communities they manage. Since the announcement of FCLP in February this year, more than 6000 applications have been received, which have been evaluated by Facebook staff and external experts in search of leaders with a clear idea and a goal for future development. The finalists, among which there are many representatives of Central and Eastern Europe, manage groups and pages with a variety of themes - from civic engagement on serious social issues to those for a healthy lifestyle and wellness.

Facebook comments that group and page administrators often say they need the company's support to positively influence both the online community they manage and their offline followers. The FCLP program has been set up to enable leaders from all over the world to build stronger and cohesive communities.

Such is the mission of the page and organization of the Single Step of the Bulgarian finalist Ivan Dimov. Single Step provides support for young people in the process of self-awareness, discovery and affirmation of their sexual orientation and gender identity.