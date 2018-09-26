Technical Glitch Causing Difficulties to Processing of Persons and Vehicles Entering and Exiting Bulgaria

Sofia. А technical glitch is causing difficulties to the processing of persons and vehicles entering and exiting Bulgaria, said the press office of the Border Police. According to information posted at 02:00 p.m., there is heavy traffic of trucks exiting through the Danube Bridge - Ruse, Danube Bridge - Vidin, Kardam and Oryahovo checkpoints at the border with Romania. The ferry line Svishtov – Zimnicea is temporarily closed.

At the borders with Serbia, Macedonia, Greece and Turkey traffic is normal at all checkpoints.

Focus News Agency