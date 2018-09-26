Technical Glitch Causing Difficulties to Processing of Persons and Vehicles Entering and Exiting Bulgaria
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. А technical glitch is causing difficulties to the processing of persons and vehicles entering and exiting Bulgaria, said the press office of the Border Police. According to information posted at 02:00 p.m., there is heavy traffic of trucks exiting through the Danube Bridge - Ruse, Danube Bridge - Vidin, Kardam and Oryahovo checkpoints at the border with Romania. The ferry line Svishtov – Zimnicea is temporarily closed.
Sofia. А technical glitch is causing difficulties to the processing of persons and vehicles entering and exiting Bulgaria, said the press office of the Border Police. According to information posted at 02:00 p.m., there is heavy traffic of trucks exiting through the Danube Bridge - Ruse, Danube Bridge - Vidin, Kardam and Oryahovo checkpoints at the border with Romania. The ferry line Svishtov – Zimnicea is temporarily closed.
At the borders with Serbia, Macedonia, Greece and Turkey traffic is normal at all checkpoints.
Focus News Agency
- » The Court has Seized the Assets of the Former Economy Minister of Bulgaria Traicho Traikov
- » The Bulgarians Rate the Road Infrastructure in the Country as Bad
- » Half a Million Bulgarians Engaged in Undeclared Work
- » Bulgarian Institutions Continue to Use Unprotected Websites
- » Bulgarian Food Safety Agency: Over 30 Tonnes of Food Confiscated in August
- » Sociologist Forecasts Dynamic Political Season in Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)