Bulgaria: Technical Glitch Causing Difficulties to Processing of Persons and Vehicles Entering and Exiting Bulgaria

Sofia. А technical glitch is causing difficulties to the processing of persons and vehicles entering and exiting Bulgaria, said the press office of the Border Police. According to information posted at 02:00 p.m., there is heavy traffic of trucks exiting through the Danube Bridge - Ruse, Danube Bridge - Vidin, Kardam and Oryahovo checkpoints at the border with Romania. The ferry line Svishtov – Zimnicea is temporarily closed.
At the borders with Serbia, Macedonia, Greece and Turkey traffic is normal at all checkpoints.

