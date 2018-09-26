West Nile Fever Claims First Victim in Bulgaria

A 84-year-old man from the village of Botevo in Yambol region died on 13th of September from West Nile Fever, but the laboratory results were released on 25th of September

West Nile virus is mainly transmitted to people through the bites of infected mosquitoes.

The man had not travelled to countries with high risk of the virus and there were no visible mosquito bites, the Health Inspection said.

Source: BNT