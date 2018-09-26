OptiBiotix Health Inks Distribution Pact in Bulgaria
OptiBiotix Health said it had entered into a three-year distribution agreement with a Bulgarian company to exclusively distribute products containing its cholesterol and blood pressure reducing strain. The company, which OptiBiotix didn't name, had access to more than 60% of the pharmacies in the country, it said. The agreement granted the company exclusive distribution in return for local product registration and three-year sales targets to retain exclusivity.
