Code Yellow for Strong Winds in Place for 7 Bulgarian Regions

Sofia. A code yellow warning for strong winds has been issued for 7 regions across the country, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. The warning is in place in the regions of Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo and Kardzhali. The northeastern wind will increase to strong, with speed of between 14 and 19 m/s and pulsations of up to 24 m/s.

A yellow warning is in place also along the Black Sea coast, where the wind will be from north-northeast, with speed of 14-17 m/s (7 Beaufort) and wind gusts of 20-24 m/s (8-9 Beaufort).

People should be aware of flying debris, some disruption of usual outdoor activities is possible.

Focus News Agency