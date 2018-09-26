Prosecutor’s Office in Blagoevgrad Orders Investigation over Collapsed Facade of Largo Mall
Blagoevgrad. The Regional Prosecutor’s Office has ordered an immediate investigation over the collapse of the Mall Largo facade in Blagoevgrad, said the press office of the Appellate Prosecutor's Office – Sofia.
By order of the prosecutors, the experts from Blagoevgrad Municipality and the Regional Directorate for National Construction Control will look into the contractor who built the facade, conformity with building regulations, supervision of the site and its putting into operation, as well as quality control.
