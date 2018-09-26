Bulgaria to Send 24 Athletes to Buenos Aires Youth Olympics

SOFIA, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Bulgaria will send 24 athletes to the 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires next month, the Bulgarian Olympic Committee (BOC) said here on Tuesday.

The 24 athletes will compete in 14 sports, the BOC said.

BOC's president Stefka Kostadinova will lead the Bulgarian delegation.

Nearly 4,000 talented young athletes aged 15 to 18 from 206 countries and regions will compete in 32 sports in Argentina's capital on Oct. 6-18.

The first Summer Youth Olympic Games took place in Singapore in 2010 and the second edition was held in Nanjing, China in 2014.

According to BOC statistics, Bulgaria has gained two gold and one bronze medals in Singapore, and three gold and four silver medals in Nanjing.

