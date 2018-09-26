Bulgarian PM: Sofia Interested in Joining Egypt-Greece-Cyprus Gas Project

Business » ENERGY | September 26, 2018, Wednesday // 10:01| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM: Sofia Interested in Joining Egypt-Greece-Cyprus Gas Project

CAIRO - 25 September 2018: Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said that Egypt is Bulgaria's key economic and trade partner in the Middle East and Africa, citing the increase in trade exchange between the two countries. 

Sofia is highly interested in cooperation with Egypt in the energy field, Borisov said during a meeting with President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly meetings in New York. 

The Bulgarian prime minister asserted that Egypt is considered a potential provider of natural gas and his country is interested in joining the Egypt-Greece-Cyprus gas project, a statement released by the Bulgarian embassy in Cairo on Tuesday said. 

Sofia is ready to enhance full cooperation relations that are of benefit to both sides in all fields, especially the economy, agriculture, security, tourism, culture, education and others, he added. 

The Bulgarian official said his country considers Egypt as a key player in stability of the Middle East and Africa and is ready to actively cooperate with Egypt in combating terrorism and cross-border crimes.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria