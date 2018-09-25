Bulgarian Prosecutor General: The Criminal Code Should Prosecute the illegal Manufacture of Excise Goods

Sofia. The Criminal Code should prosecute the illegal manufacture of excise goods, not only holding or selling goods without duty stamps, Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov said, commenting on the control over excise goods and the changes needed in the existing excise legislation, Focus News Agencyreports.

He said the need for changes to the relevant article in the Criminal Code was once again discussed at the latest meeting of the Parliamentary Committee for Countering Grey Economy. “The current law prosecutes only the sale and possession of excise goods without excise stamps. There is an urgent need for a change,” Tsatsarov said, adding that the illegal manufacture of such goods is even more important. An amendment to the definition of “illegal sale” of such goods was also proposed to include “distribution in any form”, he explained. “We also propose a registration regime for the machinery and equipment needed for the manufacture of these goods. The existing free market makes it possible that this illegal production, either of alcohol or tobacco, be mobile – both in the country and abroad,” Tsatsarov said. “These are our ideas, we believe there is now political will to bring about these changes,” he noted.