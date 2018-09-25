Bulgarian Defense Minister Meets with Azerbaijan Counterpart

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Defense Minister Meets with Azerbaijan Counterpart

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday met with a delegation headed by Krasimir Karakachanov, Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Defense Bulgaria, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informed. 

Karakachanov is on a visit to Baku to take part in the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX 2018".

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in military, military-technical, military-educational spheres, organization of mutual meetings for exchanging experience, as well as military-political situation in the regions of these countries.   

