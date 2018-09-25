Recently, US giant Apple once again recorded its the name in history, achieving a market capitalization of $ 1 trillion. Of course, it is difficult to compare the US exchange with the Bulgarian one, but we can look at it and see which are the largest public companies in Bulgaria. Leader with 536 million leva is Sopharma AD. The only other company that passes the threshold of half a million is Chimimport AD - 515 million leva, according to an analysis of "Infostock". CEZ Distribution Bulgaria AD remains at third position with over BGN 100 million less than the first with market valuation of almost BGN 432 mln.

Interestingly, two of these companies perform far better than the SOFIX and BGBX 40 indices, while the average performance of the three largest market capitalization companies is at a loss of 3.8% over the past one year or more than three times - less than the decrease of SOFIX and BGBX 40, commented the issue.

On the other hand, with the next three market capitalization companies, we find two components - First Investment Bank and Monbat, whose shares are cheaper by more than 29% over the past one year, or more than twice as high as the two leading index. Best performing among the largest companies are Eurohold's shares, which, in an environment of declining indices, added 29.2% to their value. Otherwise, the average performance of the 11 companies in the broad index, which have a market capitalization of more than BGN 200 million, is -9.2%, which is better than the performance of SOFIX and BGBX 40 for the period of 12 months.

We do not find any significant correlation between company performance and the cost-benefit ratio. While the stock of Chimimport, which has a relatively low ratio of 6.9, has grown by more than 10% over the past one year, Eurohold's shares have a price / earnings ratio of 23. The total between Chimimport and Eurohold, however, is the growth of results. Chimimport's consolidated profit for the first quarter grew by 21.5%, while Eurohold figures rose by 45% in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year.

Also, the lowest price-earnings ratio of First Investment Bank among the companies in question does not help it to be among the losers, with a depreciation of nearly 29%. The decline in the bank's stock also became a reality, against a background of gains of almost 4 percent in the first half of the year. Apparently, however, growth is seen by investors unsatisfactory. Shares of just one more of the largest listed companies have seen an increase over the past one year. And that is - "Speedy". Here again, the most likely reason is the good rise in profit, which grew by 58% in the first six months of the year, compared to the same period last year.

In conclusion, the investors preferred the biggest companies on the BSE, they could hardly be mistaken if they distributed their investments equally among them. They have performed better than the market for the past one year. Certainly, companies with a good growth in their profits have been better off than others, Infostock wrote.