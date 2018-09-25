Large Scale Fire at TPP-Sliven, the Extinction of the Flames Continues

A big fire broke out last night at the District Heating Company - Sliven, and the extinguishing continues. According to information from the last minute, a fire is burning in the "Druzhba" quarter of Sofia. It is supposed that the flames are caused by the ignition of tires. Above the neighborhood there is thick dark smoke.

And in Sliven - three fire brigades fought the element because of the strong wind that was increasing the flames.

The fire has covered bales of straw stored on the territory of the thermal power plant as a bio fuel, explained to NOVA the spokesperson of the Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Sliven Parvoleta Mandinska.

There is no information about injured people.

"I personally have no suspicion of deliberate arson, and I believe it is the strong wind and nearby electric conductors, and we have had such cases again," said Commissioner Vladimir Demirev of Sliven.

He explained that the very nature of the fire is such that flames can not be extinguished. "The straw itself must first burn out," Demirev explained.

At the same time, two more fires broke out - in the warehouses of the factory "Dinamo" and ZMM plant in Sliven. Electronic components have caught on fire at both locations.

The fires are already localized, announced the regional governor of Sliven district Chavdar Bozhurski, quoted by BGNES.

Firefighters from Sliven, Yambol and Nova Zagora have been involved in the suppression of flames. All night, the fire-fighting teams were spraying coal and surrounding buildings with water to prevent a fire in the TPP itself.

The heat plant continues to burn straw bales, and in the warehouses of one of the factories there is no information about what is burned.

The turbulent wind, which at times reaches 120 km / h. provides additional preconditions for emergencies.

Last night, the fire in the area of ​​the railway line between Karlovo and Banya, near the village of Dabene, was stopped. Bright grasses and shrubs on both sides of the line stopped the train movement briefly. A train in the direction Karlovo-Plovdiv was with a delayed schedule.

There was a on duty team in the area of ​​the incident, as there was a risk that the fire would start again because of the strong wind.

"Yesterday was a bit tough for our colleagues, but thanks to the quick reaction we did not allow victims and serious trouble from the complicated situation." This was stated by the director of the General Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population".

"452 were the reports of accidents for yesterday, 320 were fires, 121 rescue activities, and the most severe due the wind in Montana, then in Sofia, where predominantly fallen trees, branches and objects caused a dangerous situations", explained Mr. Nikolov.

He added that in the industrial zone of Sliven - Sliven TPP and "Dynamo" plant the efforts of firefighters were the most concentrated. "The situation in Aytos was unpleasant, added Nikolov.

The commissioner explained that they had a preliminary organization in such situations.

"Our plans allow immediate neighboring areas to come to the aid, as was the case in Sliven, luckily we have not suffered, we have no victims and we congratulate our boys."

Fire in Aytos

A major fire broke out around 21:30 in Aytos, NOVA reported.

A car service burns at the exit of the city to Karnobat. According to initial information, fire has affected at least 4 trucks as well as agricultural machinery.

There doubts about intentional arson.

At the same time, according to unofficial information, a second big fire was also reported - at the entrance of Karageorgievo, which, according to local residents, was not a coincidence. The village is located 6 km northeast of Aytos, and first there is a fire team sent, after which the service at the exit of the city was blazing.

At 22:45, the entire fire station of Aytos, Karnobat and teams from Burgas were mobilized. The situation is critical.