Bulgaria: Fire Broke out at a School in Rousse

A fire broke out in the building of the Secondary School "Vazrazhdane" in Rousse.
 
The flames triggered the building's alarm system. A private security agency responsible for security at the school has arrived on the spot, and law enforcement officials were also called.

The signal was answered by two teams of the Second Regional Police Headquarters in Rousse, who cut off the area, and two fire trucks from the Regional Fire Safety and Protection Directorate - Rousse extinguished the flames. By about 3pm the fire had been extinguished. There is no evidence of injured people. However, serious material damage has been caused.
 
The fire broke out on the fourth floor in a repository. It is assumed that the fire is caused by a short circuit. The causes and circumstances that led to the incident are being investigated.

