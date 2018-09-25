Bulgarian Prime Minister Borisov Spoke before the UN General Assembly in New York

Achieving the universal, but closely interlinked, Sustainable Development Objectives set out in Plan 2030 is the key to meeting today's global challenges. This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in his speech during the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit within the framework of the UN General Assembly in New York, the press service of the Council of Ministers announced.



The forum is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's birth. Speaking at the meeting, Boyko Borisov said that the Bulgarian EU Council Presidency in the first half of this year made significant efforts to achieve progress and consensus among member states on the main directions in this area.

"We are proud that the mandate of the European Union to start negotiations for a new partnership agreement with 79 African, Caribbean and Pacific countries was adopted at the time." The negotiations aim at a modern and dynamic partnership with these countries as an important a tool to tackle global challenges - from combating poverty and inequality to promoting peace, security and sustainable growth for all, "Borisov said.

During his speech, the Bulgarian Prime Minister called for the elimination of violence because of gender, religion and ethnicity in Africa and around the world. Borisov also announced the empowerment of women and young people, who are the future of the world.

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov expressed the sincere sympathy of the Bulgarian people to the ideals of Nelson Mandela for freedom, equality and justice in the relations between people all over the world.

Nelson Mandela remained forever in human history as a vivid symbol of the aspirations of African peoples, as well as of all peoples of the world, of freedom, peace, development and prosperity, whose cause triggered a series of events and changes that led to the establishment of new thinking and relationships internationally, whose foundation is the protection of human rights, along with the provision of social justice, development and encouragement of reconciliation, "Borisov stressed.