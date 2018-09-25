Bulgarian Food Safety Agency: Over 30 Tonnes of Food Confiscated in August

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Food Safety Agency: Over 30 Tonnes of Food Confiscated in August

Sofia. In August, a total of 34,953 kg of food of animal and non-animal origin were earmarked for destruction by food control inspectors of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, the latter said. The amount of food was confiscated from production sites, warehouses, stores and food service establishments. Some of the seized food had been improperly stored, incorrectly labelled or expired, while some lacked health and identification marks. The inspectors also sent 210 eggs and 606 litres of soft drinks to destruction.
A total of 14,664 inspections were carried out in the country in August, with 1,022 prescriptions issued and 195 administrative violations found. Six establishments were temporarily shut down.

